NSYNC reunion at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere excludes Justin Timberlake

NSYNC surprised with another reunion, but without Justin Timberlake.

On Monday, NSYNC made an appearance at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The third movie of the Deadpool franchise starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has been making headlines.

At the premier, NSYNC was however missing their key member Justin Timberlake, who is currently on his tour in Europe.

Band members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone graced the red carpet together, delighting fans and photographers.

This appearance comes nearly a year after their surprise musical reunion for Trolls Band Together.

Their famous 2000 hit Bye Bye Bye is featured on the official soundtrack for the new Deadpool movie, adding to the excitement of their latest reunion.

During the conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Kirkpatrick discussed the potential NSYNC music and possible reunion tour.

He said, "We've been talking about it for a while," adding, "We're kicking the tires, seeing if the car will still drive, and, you know, we'll see where it leads."