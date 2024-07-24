Donald Lu says US focused on supporting democracy, human rights in Pakistan

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu testifies before a subcommitte of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs. — House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans Youtube/file

US president has requested $10 million in aid for Pakistan: Lu

Funds to be used to combat terrorism, support economic reforms: Lu

Lu expresses concern on women, minorities' rights in Afghanistan.

US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu said Tuesday that the US president has requested $10 million in aid for Pakistan to support democracy and human rights in the country.

In his appearance before the committee of the American House of Representatives, Lu stated that the funds would be allocated to combat terrorism, support economic reforms, and provide debt relief. Lu highlighted that this financial assistance aims to stabilise Pakistan's economy.

He also expressed concern over the situation of women and minority groups in Afghanistan, noting that relations with the Taliban government cannot normalise until the rights of Afghan citizens are respected.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a press briefing in Washington, expressd concerns over reports of PTI leaders' arrests in Pakistan.

He said: "So we have seen the reports of the arrests of PTI leaders. We are always concerned when we see arrests of opposition leaders. I’m always personally concerned when I see the arrest of a spokesperson."

He reiterated the US's support for the peaceful maintenance of the rule of law and constitutional and democratic principles. Miller stressed the importance of respecting these principles according to Pakistan's constitution and laws.