US president seeks $101 million in aid for Pakistan: Donald Lu

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu testifies before a subcommitte of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs. — House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans Youtube/file

Lu says US focused on supporting human rights in Pakistan.



Funds to be used to combat terrorism, support economy: Lu.

Lu expresses concern on women, minorities' rights in Afghanistan.



US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden has requested $101 million in aid for Pakistan to support democracy and human rights in the country.



Lu, whom Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan blamed for toppling his government in 2022, made the statement before a committee of the American House of Representatives, which was summoned to discuss the United States budget for South Asia.

The assistant secretary stated that the funds would be allocated to combat terrorism, support economic reforms, and provide debt relief.

Lu highlighted that this financial assistance aims to stabilise Pakistan's economy, which is in dire straits even after the government secured a 37-month-long International Monetary Fund programme.

Moving forward, he also expressed concern over the situation of women and minority groups in Afghanistan, noting that relations with the Taliban government cannot normalise until the rights of Afghan citizens are respected.

The senior State Department official also demanded the Afghan Taliban to release all American prisoners in their custody.



The US remains the largest aid donor to impoverished Afghanistan nearly three years after the Taliban seized Kabul as the last US troops completed a chaotic pullout following 20 years of war with the Islamist militants.

Since the US withdrawal was completed on August 30, 2021, Washington has provided more than $17.9 billion in assistance to Afghanistan.