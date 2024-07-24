Hailey Bieber reveals why she's no longer 'close' to her family

 
July 24, 2024

Hailey Bieber has finally revealed why she is “not super close” to her birth family these days.

During a conversation with W Magazine, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin revealed she is not as close to her family these days as she is just trying to “enjoy” her pregnancy time with her husband, Justin Bieber.

"I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” said the 27-year-old supermodel.

"But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories,” she continued.

Hailey added,"I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different."

Talking about her first three months of pregnancy, the Rhode founder said, "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much.”

“How can I possibly bring someone else into this? I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us,” Hailey told the outlet.

