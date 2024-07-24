Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip

Prince Harry has sent a special message to Kate Middleton ahead of his upcoming trip to the UK to make amends with the Royal family.



According to recent reports, the Duke of Sussex is all set to fly to his home country in hopes of reconciliation with King Charles and the rest of his family members.

While his UK trip is still not confirmed, a new report by Heat Magazine has revealed that the Duke reached out to the Princess of Wales after seeing her at Wimbledon men’s final.

A source close to Meghan Markle’s husband has revealed that he was ‘happy’ to see Kate, whom he once referred to as the 'sister he never had,’ attending the sports event despite cancer.

"Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant,” they said. "He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out.”

He also reacted to the news of Kate taking another break this summer to focus on her recovery. "He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan,” the insider said.

This comes after Closer Magazine claimed that Harry is planning a ‘month-long’ trip to the UK, that too, without Meghan Markle so he has plenty of time to spend with his family.

“He's convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he'll have a better chance to reconnect with his family,” a source shared.

Harry is “very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne,” they added.