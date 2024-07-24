Prince Harry offers olive branch to King Charles, William after latest announcement?

Prince Harry has seemingly extended an olive branch to estranged father King Charles and brother Prince William as the duke opened up on his "destroyed" relationship with his family.



Harry offered olive branch to the royals as he features in a new documentary titled Tabloids on Trial, that will air on Thursday.

Royal expert Chris Ship shared a clip of the documentary and said, “Prince Harry talks about his relationship with his family and how allegations of tabloid intrusion and hacking were a “central piece” for the rift with King Charles and Prince William.”

In the preview clip from the documentary, royal expert Becca Barry asked him: "To what extent do you think your determination to fight the tabloids destroyed your relationship with your family?"

Archie and Lilibet father responded: "It is certainly a central piece to it.”

He continued, “It is a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.

"I have made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done.”

Prince Harry added, “It would be nice if we did it as a family, I believe from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role these are the things we should be doing for the greater good.

"I am doing this for my reasons."

Prince Harry’s olive branch offer came a day after he announced that the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.