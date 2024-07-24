Marvel, DC bosses flirt with crossover buzz

The crossover between Marvel and DC was a long hope of comic fans and now it was being talked about, though briefly, by both the franchise heads.



Kevin Feige, the chief of Marvel Studios in an interview with Collider said, "I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it. I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen."

Adding, "But we've been talking too long for me to go, "Never! We'd never be able to do that."

He continued, "We'll never say never, but no, no plans. I've seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he's [James Gunn] focusing on that. We're focusing on this [Deadpool & Wolverine]."

On the other hand, James Gunn, who is heading DCU, has deep ties with MCU and previously teased discussions about the crossover.

"I'm certain that's more likely now that I'm in charge [at DC]. Who knows? he earlier said. "That's many years away, though ... I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first."

"I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."