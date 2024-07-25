Miley Cyrus subtly supports her mother, Tish amid family drama

Miley Cyrus showcases support to her mom Tish Cyrus after her father Billy Ray Cyrus slammed her as an alleged ‘skank’ and ‘liar’ in an expletive-filled rant, as reported by Daily Mail on Wednesday.

The Prisoner hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to upload a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Tish from a recent Gucci party in Los Angeles.

It is pertinent to mention that it was taken inside Miley’s room at the famous Chateau Marmont as the image showed the mother-daughter duo smiling and hugging.

Furthermore, as reported by Daily Mail, the Hannah Montana actress posted a photo as well as other snaps from the party without a caption.

In regards to this, the earlier publication reported that this post came just hours after Billy Ray's shock tirades against Tish, Miley and his estranged wife Firerose.

As People reported previously that in an leaked audio Billy spoke of himself in the third person before turning his attention to his daughter, Miley and uttered a shocking statement, “Everyone knows that devil's a skank.”

According to Daily Mail, he is equally dismissive and derisory of Tish, his former wife of 28 years and the mother of three of his biological children, Miley, Braison and Noah.

Billy Ray also has a son from a previous relationship and adopted Tish's two children, Brandi and Trace when they got married.