Kendall Jenner shares her further plans with beau Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is ready to embrace a new chapter of her life as she insists she wants to be a mother.

Speaking with Vogue France, Kendall, the only member of the Kardashian family who doesn’t have a baby yet, has shared that she “would love” to be a mother but is also hopeful that she will still be in the limelight.

"I dream, above all, of longevity. Even when I’m older, I hope people will still think of me. I’d like to stay in the limelight as the years go by,” said the 28-year-old.



“I would love to have a family, become a mother and have children,” continued the reality star who is currently dating rapper Bad Bunny.

Recently, the reality star revealed that she has always admired supermodel Christy Turlington and her approach towards her career.

"I spent a lot of time looking at her face as a kid. She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all. And it feels like life outside modelling and family were really important to her,” Kendall told the outlet.



"Relationships mean so much to me, and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family. Christy just gives good vibes. Maybe she cared a little bit less! I think that’s really cool,” she added.