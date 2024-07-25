 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner shares her further plans with beau Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner reveals she 'would love' to be a mother

By
Web Desk
|

July 25, 2024

Kendall Jenner shares her further plans with beau Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner shares her further plans with beau Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is ready to embrace a new chapter of her life as she insists she wants to be a mother.

Speaking with Vogue France, Kendall, the only member of the Kardashian family who doesn’t have a baby yet, has shared that she “would love” to be a mother but is also hopeful that she will still be in the limelight.

"I dream, above all, of longevity. Even when I’m older, I hope people will still think of me. I’d like to stay in the limelight as the years go by,” said the 28-year-old.

“I would love to have a family, become a mother and have children,” continued the reality star who is currently dating rapper Bad Bunny.

Recently, the reality star revealed that she has always admired supermodel Christy Turlington and her approach towards her career.

"I spent a lot of time looking at her face as a kid. She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all. And it feels like life outside modelling and family were really important to her,” Kendall told the outlet.

"Relationships mean so much to me, and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family. Christy just gives good vibes. Maybe she cared a little bit less! I think that’s really cool,” she added.

Taylor Swift high school bestie announces pregnancy with a nod to her song
Taylor Swift high school bestie announces pregnancy with a nod to her song
Selena Gomez treats fans with a sweet tribute to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez treats fans with a sweet tribute to Benny Blanco
Jennifer Lopez appreciates fans' love in 'tough times' amid split rumors video
Jennifer Lopez appreciates fans' love in 'tough times' amid split rumors
Kim Kardashian claims she could 'rule a country' after watching 'The Crown'
Kim Kardashian claims she could 'rule a country' after watching 'The Crown'
Taylor Swift's iconic outfits to be displayed in a museum in London
Taylor Swift's iconic outfits to be displayed in a museum in London
Slayer's guitarist defends Taylor Swift, slams Beyoncé as 'most overrated'
Slayer's guitarist defends Taylor Swift, slams Beyoncé as 'most overrated'
Kim Kardashian teases 'Love Island' appearance, leaves Khloe in shock
Kim Kardashian teases 'Love Island' appearance, leaves Khloe in shock
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan impression divides fans in new biopic teaser video
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan impression divides fans in new biopic teaser