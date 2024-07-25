Apple introduces web version of Maps to challenge Google Maps

Apple launches web version of Apple Maps. —Unsplash

Apple launched “Apple Maps” on the web through a beta that developed on Wednesday in a bid to beat the widely-used Google Maps

According to The Verge, Apple users can now get driving and walking directions as well as view ratings and reviews of different places from the web version available on a desktop or mobile browser.

Moreover, users can access the maps by tapping on the beta.maps.apple.com site.

This site carries features like viewing guides, ordering food directly from Maps, exploring cities, and getting updates about businesses. Apple aims to launch additional features like Look Around in the forthcoming months.

Meanwhile, the web-based version is available in English for now and can be accessed on any site on IOS, including Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, along with Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs.

Since Apple launched Apple Maps on the iPhone in 2012, it has been enhancing its features, including detailed city maps, multi-stop routing, cycling directions, EV routing, and offline navigation.

Previously, the versions of Apple Maps were accessed with the help of developers only, who used API to create maps for sites like DuckDuckGo.

Other alternatives are aiming to take on Google Maps and Apple Maps as well. The Overture Maps Foundation made its first mapping dataset available to allow developers to freely access the information.