Katy Perry excites fans with another new track?

Katy Perry was recently spotted outside Capital radio station and fans are in speculation for singer’s upcoming music announcement.



The singer, who is currently in London and indeed working on a music but it’s her upcoming album’s music video.

The Thinking Of You singer was spotted outside the studio where she is said to be filming for a new music video which is part of her upcoming album 143.

For the music video look, the singer donned a long black and grey dress designed by Balenciaga.

Talking about her accessories, Perry went for silver ensemble, wearing black leather boots.

Her recent trip to the radio station comes after she Women’s World, a song from her upcoming album, which is set to release this September.

Released earlier this month, Perry's latest song was inconclusive with bad reviews and controversy.

After the video, Perry was called a ‘hypocrite’ for collaborating with producer Dr. Luke, who was sued by singer Kesha for inappropriate actions.

The producer, however, denied the allegations, labelling them ‘untrue and deeply hurtful’.