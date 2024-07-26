Prince Harry sees renewed hope for King Charles reunion

Prince Harry has been told he has a ‘golden ticket’ that he has not used yet in making amends with the Royal family, especially his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles.



Speaking with GB News, a royal expert told the Duke of Sussex that his and Meghan Markle’s kids may hold the key to their reconciliation with the Royal family.

The Sussexes' kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't had the same kind of connection with the monarch as the kids of Prince William and Kate Middleton, due to Harry and Meghan's rift with the royal family.

Hence, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes that they could be the "golden ticket" for Harry to repair relationships with Charles and William.

"If Harry did want a way back in he could use the excuse that despite his personal beef with King Charles, he wants his children to have a relationship with their grandfather, it would be the perfect way back wouldn't it?" the expert advised Harry.

She added, "Well don't forget according to reports when Prince Harry received the phone call that he was being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, he said to his father 'don't you want to see your grandkids anymore?"

This comes after Closer Magazine reported that the Duke of Sussex is a planning a ‘month-long’ trip to the UK to spend time with his ailing father, that too, without Meghan.

“He's convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he'll have a better chance to reconnect with his family,” a source told the outlet.

Harry is “very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne,” they added.