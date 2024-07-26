Kamala blasts ‘extremists' Project 2025 at American Federation of Teachers

Kamala Harris addresses at the American Federation of Teachers. — Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris criticised the Republicans’ views on gun control and public education at the 88th National Convention of the American Federation of Teachers on Thursday in Houston, Texas.

Following the announcement of the campaign, this federation is the first labour union to endorse Harris for president in the forthcoming elections.

As per CBS News, while addressing, the 59-year-old mentioned Project 2025 — a think tank with ties to Donald Trump. She highlighted that this is proof that the Republicans are willing to adopt authoritarian policies after gaining power.



“So, Project 2025 is a plan to return America to a dark past. Donald Trump and his extreme allies want to take our nation back to failed trickle down economic policies, back to Union busting, back to tax breaks for billionaires.”

“Donald Trump and his allies want to cut Medicare and social security. He wants to stop student loan forgiveness for teachers and other public servants. I would want to say that they even want to eliminate the department of education,” she said.

Additionally, the Democratic representative blasted the “extremists,” saying to the teachers that they want their students to learn about the history of our nation and that too in a safe and welcoming environment, while the extremists attack our freedom to live safe from gun violence.

“While you teach students about our nation’s past, these extremists attack the freedom to learn and acknowledge our nation’s true and full history, including book pens,” she said.

“We want to ban assault weapons, and they want to ban books,” she added.