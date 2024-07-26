British Pakistani appointed chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation

British-Pakistani businessman Syed Qamar Raza. — Reporter

LONDON: The Government of Pakistan has appointed prominent British-Pakistani businessman Syed Qamar Raza as the chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Raza after the cabinet considered the summary dated of July 23, submitted by overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division.

According to the notification issued and approved by the federal cabinet, others appointed as independent members, include Shaheen Khalid Butt, Afzaal Bhatti, Oneza Butt, Shamsher Rao and a few additional secretaries with bureaucratic responsibilities.

While speaking to Geo News, he said: "In my new role, I will work hard to help resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis, who are Pakistan’s biggest asset.

"The government of Pakistan recognises the importance of overseas Pakistanis and considers them the backbone of Pakistan's social and economic life as they have proven it through their commitment to Pakistan's welfare. I will be using my role to do everything in my power to resolve their issues.”

Raza said that there is a huge potential to help Pakistan's economy further by investing in overseas Pakistanis.

He said: "There is an urgent need for the unity of overseas Pakistanis so that they can combine their efforts to work for the welfare of Pakistan.

"We will make sure the government of Pakistan consults its overseas citizens on all issues related to them. We will do everything to promote the interests of overseas Pakistanis."

Who is Syed Qamar Raza?

Raza has previously served as a member as well as the executive committee member of the Board of Governance for OPF in 2013.

He is the former secretary general and president of the United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (UKPCCI) which worked to increase trade between the two countries.

He has also served as the vice president at the Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP) and as the founding chairman of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Raza runs several businesses in the UK and Pakistan in the areas of real estate, food and energy.

The businessman said in a statement that overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan’s biggest asset and their remittances have kept the national economy afloat in the most difficult times.