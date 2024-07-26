 
Brittany Mahomes opens up about her daughter following in her footsteps

Brittany Mahomes reveals how her daughter, Sterling Skye is following in her footsteps

Web Desk
July 26, 2024

Brittany Mahomes opens up about her daughter following in her footsteps

Brittany Mahomes revealed that her daughter Sterling Skye is following in her footsteps by beginning soccer practice.

It is pertinent to mention that the former soccer player took it to her Instagram stories as she showed off her daughter’s all pink outfit and stated, “Sterling starts soccer tomorrow and she’s gonna be the brightest one out there let me tell ya.”

In regards to the snap, it featured a pair of bright pink socks, soccer shin pads, a soccer ball and bright pink Adidas bags.

According to People, Brittany, who shares Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, played soccer in the past as a forward for Icelandic club UMF Afturelding.

As per the earlier outlet, the proud mother is expecting her third baby girl with Patrick and she is also a founding co-owner of Kansas City Current, a soccer club in the professional top-division of the National Women's Soccer League.

As posted by Brittany, her daughter seems to be a soccer girl, however, her son Bronze appears to be less enthused about the game, with Brittany sharing a video of her baby boy who asked her to take his soccer socks off.

