Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s choreographer gushes over her dedication to dance

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a ‘dedicated’ dance student as per her dance tutor.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 18-year-old’s choreographer Kolanie Marks praised Shiloh’s transformation starting from first class.

"She's someone that I've worked with for a couple of years now," Marks told the outlet.

The choreographer went on to say that he admires the teenager’s commitment "to a craft that is extremely hard."

"My style is a lot harder for a lot of people and it's something that she's dedicated herself to trying to figure out," Mark added.

While talking about his own work over the past years he said, "I've been blessed to have mentored a lot of dancers. A lot of dancers that I have trained are now touring with Chris Brown, Beyoncé, they've toured with Rihanna."

"Just knowing what it takes [to succeed in this industry], the consistency [it requires], and all of these things that it takes to actually make it happen, I was able to segue into developing and giving that to other people," Marks continued.

Moreover, Marks said that he respects Shiloh’s privacy. "That's something I don't talk to her about. I keep it very strictly based off of what we focus on, which is the dancing."