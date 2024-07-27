Rob Liefeld opens up about the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' joke

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shares about the "Liefeld’s Just Feet's" joke and how he got to know about the mysterious Deadpool 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rob ran into Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige a few years ago in San Diego Comic-Con.

In regards to this, Feige told Liefeld that his desk was currently covered with the writer-artist’s work, specifically the Deadpool Corps, a team of wacky alternate reality versions of Deadpool, including the canine Dogpool and the female Ladypool.

According to Hollywood Reporter, that was Liefeld’s first thought that such characters could pop up in Deadpool & Wolverine in which there are characters played by Peggy, a Pug-Chinese Crested mix, who previously won Britain's Ugliest Dog Contest.



In regards to this, Liefeld recalled a chat with Feige, "You can’t resist the lure of Dogpool. I feel like Dogpool is the next level after Groot and Rocket Raccoon. And I even said, 'The merchandising on this alone is worth doing it for.'"

Furthermore, as per the publication, Liefield got another idea a year ago about Deadpool & Wolverine when Marvel’s business affairs unit called him to tell him about an Easter egg referencing him.

It is worth mentioning that in one scene of the hotly dropped movie, there’s an orthopedic store called Liefeld’s Just Feet, which turned into a nod to an Internet joke that mocked the way Liefeld draws feet as he stated, “I was laughing hysterically when the Marvel business affairs people called me. They were laughing too.”

Moreover, according to the publication, the joke followed Domino (Zazie Beetz) making a reference to Liefeld’s feet by drawing abilities in Deadpool 2 (2018), and the creator himself sat at a bar in the 2016 movie which kicked things off.

As per the earlier outlet, he recently traveled to New York to watch the new film at its premiere while taking in some sights and lodging down at the Langham New York Fifth Avenue Hotel.