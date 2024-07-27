'Deadpool & Wolverine' impresses fans, divides critics

Deadpool & Wolverine is here and though the critics have their some reservations the audiences meanwhile wholeheartedly lapped it up.



Shedding a light on the highest audience score list of MCU films, Ryan Reynolds 'Merc with a Mouth' has landed on the second spot with a 97% score.

The rating was a big boost for the latest part after its previous installment managed to score 90% and 86% respectively, according to Forbes.

However, a dispute emerged between the critics about the overall performance of the film. Some called it largely positive but others had mixed-to-negative assessments.

On the other hand, the latest Marvel offering is roaring at the box-office as it, being an R-rated film, it smashed the preview record.

In the meantime, the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine saw many celebrities walk down the red carpet while sharing their effusing reactions. One of them was Blake Lively.

Taking to Instagram, the Green Lantern star said, “What a night the love & joy that was felt watching @deadpoolmovie was almost as potent as what I felt when I arrived and - once again - matched the carpet. This time with my perfect date @gigihadid.”



