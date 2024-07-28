Photo: Kesha shares what she wants to do 'until the day she dies'

Kesha recently shed light on fighting for equal rights to the publication.

In a new interview with Forbes, the 37-year-old songstress, who recently dropped her track Joy Ride, doubled down on her advocacy for equality and justice.

She began the topic by confessing, "A big thing that drives me in this life is justice and the thing makes me the most angry is bullies.”

“I want to protect all people and always fight for equal rights until the day I die,” they also added.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the singing sensation signed off from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records and marked her return in the industry as an independent singer.

Following her years-long legal battle, Kesha declared that she aspires to "change the world,” especially for any artists who are going through situations similar to what she endured.

She also enunciated on how she would “do everything in my power to try to change" how the legal system handles such battles.

"I started my own record company and I am coming to change the world, honey, so just hold on tight,” she continued.

Kesha went on to address, "It’s really f***** up that in this country, you can lose the rights to your voice but you will never lose the rights to your truth and the truth will set you free.”