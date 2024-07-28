Photo: Kelly Clarkson doubles down on new 'unrealistic' vision: Report

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly making time to prioritize her fitness so that she can get into the best shape.

While many celebrities use drugs like Ozempic for steady weight loss, an insider privy to Life & Style recently shared, “She wants to do it the natural way.”

The source also mentioned that Kell wants to “avoid surgery” as long as “she can.”

Spilling the beans on her fitness routine, the source revealed, “Now, she’s at a point where she’s lifting weights and doing all the stretches, putting on body masks and getting deep massages to boost circulation.”

“Finding time to do all this is challenging, but she’s determined to do it,” the insider also mentioned.

The source continued, “She has a vision of what she can look like and that’s keeping her going.”

Wrapping up the discussion, the insider established, “Some think it’s a bit unrealistic,” noting, “of course she’s going to sag in some places, considering all that weight she lost. But Kelly won’t be deterred. It’s fight to the finish.”