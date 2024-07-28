Musk mocks Harris with AI-generated parody video on X after Obama's endorsement

Elon Musk re-shares a parody video of Kamala Harris on X. —Reuters

Following former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle endorsment of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, billionaire Elon Musk mocked the vice president by resharing a parody video of her presidential election campaign on his X handle.

Musk reshared the video by writing, “This is amazing,” with a laughing emoji, NewsX reported.

The video features AI-generated audio of Harris making controversial statements, especially about the president and former Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

It starts with the newly appointed candidate of the Democratic Party being thankful to Biden for “exposing his senility.”

“I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed to senility of the debate. Thanks, Joe. I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire. I'm both a woman and a person of colour.”



“So, if you criticise anything I say, you're both sexist and racist. I may not know the first thing about running the country, but remember, that's a good thing if you're a deep state puppet. I had four years under the tutelage of the ultimate deep state puppet, a wonderful mentor,” the video continued.

The fake voice of Harris went on to say that Biden taught her to “hide your total incompetence.”

“Another trick is trying to sound black. I pretend to celebrate Kwanzaa, and in my speeches, I always do my best Barack Obama impression. So, hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump's tight. And okay, look maybe my work addressing the root causes of the border crisis were catastrophic, but my knowledge of international politics is truly shocking. The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance,” it adds.

The video concludes with remarks, “Republic of North Korea. It is an alliance that is strong and enduring. And just remember when voting this November, it is important to see what can be unburdened by what has been. And by what has been, I mean Joe Biden. You think the country went to sh** over the past four years? You ain't seen nothing yet.”

Meanwhile, this post received mixed reactions from the viewers, with some supporting the video and others bashing the Tesla CEO for targeting Harris.

Harris has signed the official papers necessary for a presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

“Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States,” Harris posted on X.