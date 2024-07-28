Anthony Mackie leads new era in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Anthony Mackie talked about his role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Captain America: Brave New World.

Following his appearance at Comic-Con 2024, Mackie shared at Entertainment Weekly's studio that the film will be “new beginning” for MCU.

He said, “Brave New World is a great title for this film, it’s a new beginning, and it’s a foundation on which Marvel will build the universe on now.”

“Not only this character but all the characters that surround him are new building blocks for us to utilize to move on through the universe and into to the future,” Mackie added.

The film, scheduled to release on February 14, 2025, will see Mackie officially take up Captain America's shield as Sam Wilson.

He will be joined by Harrison Ford, who steps into the role of Thaddeus Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt.