Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill to join hands for new film?

Movie lovers have been delighted with a good news as Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill are reuniting for a new film.



Titled as Broadsword, the film will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, according to World of Reel.

The movie, which is said to be a WWII epic, will start production in 2025.

Cruise was the first actor to be booked for the movie. Now, Cavill is reportedly in talks to join his Mission Impossible costar.

As per synopsis, Broadsword is a story of an S.O.E. operation in WWIl.

The film follows a marine captain who crashes in France and becomes the sole survivor.

Against all odds, he must complete his mission amid the chaos of war.

Produced by Warner Bros, the screenplay has been written by Mission: Impossible 8 writers McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen.

Moreover, the upcoming film will also be Cruise’s return to WWII after 2008’s Alkyrie.

This historic drama will reunite the duo for the second time after starring in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The film garnered critical acclaim and was a huge box office hit, grossing $791.1 million worldwide.