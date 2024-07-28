 
Geo News

Tom Cruise mobbed at Olympic Games in Paris

Tom Cruise attended Olympic Games with full security

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Tom Cruise gets mobbed at Olympic Games in Paris
Tom Cruise gets mobbed at Olympic Games in Paris

Tom Cruise was mobbed by his fans as he stepped out to pose with them at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Mission Impossible actor is the latest celebrity who attended the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications on Sunday.

He, who guided by his security was on his way to the venue, when he stopped to pose for pictures and selfies with his fans.

The actor was soon surround by his fans, according to the Mail Online.

Picture source: X
Picture source: X

The 62-year-old star, who earlier attended Twisters premiere in London, chose to wear a plain white T-shirt which he wore with dark denim jeans.

Moreover, earlier, it was reported that the actor had been in search of the ‘right woman’, especially in U.K.

Sources close to the megastar said that he believes he'd be satisfied with what he’s got at this point in his life. However, he seems very open to finding someone to have another child with.

The reason, insiders say, for his decision to have seemingly British kids is because his his eldest children, whom he has with ex-Nicole Kidman, live in Great Britain as well.

The actor is said be think that having a child in the U.K. would be a fantastic way of cementing his roots there.

The 62-year-old, however, is having an issue in finding the right girl, as the bird chirped. “He’s just biding his time until he meets the right woman."

Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?
Jamie Bell optimistic about Fred Astaire biopic: 'We will'
Jamie Bell optimistic about Fred Astaire biopic: 'We will'
Prince William all set to break King Charles major royal rule
Prince William all set to break King Charles major royal rule
Praises shower upon David Corenswet as Superman
Praises shower upon David Corenswet as Superman
Kris Jenner seeks to control her famous daughters love life?
Kris Jenner seeks to control her famous daughters love life?
Sofia Vergara just wanted to move on from Joe with Justin Saliman: Source video
Sofia Vergara just wanted to move on from Joe with Justin Saliman: Source
King Charles 'appreciates' everything Kate Middleton does video
King Charles 'appreciates' everything Kate Middleton does