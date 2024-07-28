Tom Cruise mobbed at Olympic Games in Paris

Tom Cruise gets mobbed at Olympic Games in Paris

Tom Cruise was mobbed by his fans as he stepped out to pose with them at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



The Mission Impossible actor is the latest celebrity who attended the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications on Sunday.

He, who guided by his security was on his way to the venue, when he stopped to pose for pictures and selfies with his fans.

The actor was soon surround by his fans, according to the Mail Online.

Picture source: X

The 62-year-old star, who earlier attended Twisters premiere in London, chose to wear a plain white T-shirt which he wore with dark denim jeans.

Moreover, earlier, it was reported that the actor had been in search of the ‘right woman’, especially in U.K.

Sources close to the megastar said that he believes he'd be satisfied with what he’s got at this point in his life. However, he seems very open to finding someone to have another child with.

The reason, insiders say, for his decision to have seemingly British kids is because his his eldest children, whom he has with ex-Nicole Kidman, live in Great Britain as well.

The actor is said be think that having a child in the U.K. would be a fantastic way of cementing his roots there.

The 62-year-old, however, is having an issue in finding the right girl, as the bird chirped. “He’s just biding his time until he meets the right woman."