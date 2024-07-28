 
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?

Anthony Mackie explains the reshoots were due to follow the 'Winter Solider' grounded nature

July 28, 2024

There is quite a buzz for Captain America: Brave New World after its trailer debuted while little-known information became public when its star Anthony Mackie revealed some parts of the film were reshot.

Sharing the reason, he told GamesRadar+, "So, it was the first conversation we had up until now, was making sure that the movie was grounded," adding, "A bunch of our reshoots was about the idea of taking the movie where it was and grounding it more."

He continued, "Captain America is every man's hero, you know? So every man has to look at Captain America and see himself in Cap. So it's very important that when people look at me as Captain America." 

"They see themselves and me the way I saw myself in Superman or Batman when I was a kid. So, it was a conversation we had since the beginning, and it's something that we stuck to since we finished the movie."

Captain America: Brave New World will hit the theatres on February 14, 2025.

