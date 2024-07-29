Keanu Reeves makes hilarious admission about new book

Keanu Reeves just revealed a major setback he faced while writing his latest book.

According to The Sunday Times, the 59-year-old star opened up about a rather technological error that he encountered as he wrote his latest sci-fi novel, The Book of Elsewhere, co-written alongside the award-winning author China Miéville.

"I had no idea how to use Microsoft Word," the John Wick star admitted to the outlet, a rather hilarious admission, however, which was tackled when he contacted his collaborator for help.

It was about roughly three years ago, when Reeves contacted Miéville, via email, to work with him on the book that is inspired from his comic series, BRZRKR.

Though the author asked for some time to hget back to the actor, Reeves recalled the reply saying, “He was, like, ‘Yeah, I like you, Keanu, and this idea seems intriguing. But’ — and I found this f****** awesome — ‘by the way I need six more months to work on a different story for myself.’”

Miéville light-heartedly added that he “didn’t quite say it in such an offhand manner,” this didn’t faze Reeves who replied, "That to me was, like, ‘F*** yeah.'”