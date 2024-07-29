Kamala Harris's campaign raises $200 million in four days after Biden's exit

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a campaign event at West Allis Central High School, in West Allis, Wisconsin, US, July 23, 2024. — Reuters

Just within four days of Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsing his deputy, Kamala Harris; the Vice President’s campaign has garnered USD 200 million, Al Jazeera said.

The campaign, which released its latest mega fundraising number on Sunday, stated 66 percent of the donors are first-time contributors in the 2024 campaign cycle. Also, more than 1,70,000 volunteers have also made themselves available to assist the Harris campaign in phone calls and canvassing, among other things.

"The momentum and energy for Vice President Harris is real -- and so are the fundamentals of this race: Tyler, the campaign’s communications director wrote in a memo. “This election is going to be so tight and probably determined by a small group of voters in several states only,” he added.

Harris was quick to rally the Democrats behind her after Biden, whose prospects dwindled with the launch of his campaign on June 27 and a terrible debate with Trump.



Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, current House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former House Democratic Whip James Clyburn, former President William Jefferson Clinton, and Secretary of State Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton have thrown their weight behind Kamala.

Many other Democratic fundraisers and the former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed her on Friday. The Democratic National Convention in July will determine whether Harris will become the party’s nominee, Al Jazeera reported.