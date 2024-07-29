Prince Harry to consider reconciliation if King Charles fulfils THIS demand

Prince Harry has expressed security concerns over bringing wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet back to the UK.



In ITV documentary, Prince Harry says, “It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

Now, an insider has disclosed that Prince Harry will consider reconciliation with his estranged father King Charles and the royal family if the issue of his security is resolved.

According to a report by the Blast, the sources believe Harry's security issue in the UK is a bone of contention, and if King Charles can help restore it, then maybe he will consider a reconciliation with him as the duke is wanting to reunite with the royal family after the monarch and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

The royal source told Page Six, "King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile."

Prince Harry has been fighting for his security protection to be reinstated when in the UK.