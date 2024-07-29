 
'Superstar' Kate Middleton latest health update, return date revealed

Kate Middleton is the 'most important' member of the royal family

Web Desk
July 29, 2024

A royal photographer has shared major update on Kate Middleton’s health following Wimbledon appearance by the Princess of Wales.

Speaking to the Sun, Arthur Edwards also praised Kate for her boundless dedication, saying she is "the star" of the monarchy.

He also revealed the time when Kate Middleton will return to full royal duties amid her cancer treatment.

Arthur said: "The two days I've seen her and pictures of her, she was sparkling and I hope the treatment is working, and we see her back in full harness later in the year.”

Kate Middleton is the ‘most important’ member of the royal family, he said and added "She's the star, and the star has just not been shining as bright as it normally does."

Arthur Edwards continued, "Catherine is just a superstar, she just does everything so well.

"She's always so very pleasant, charming, she has a smile that would just please any photographer, when she smiles the camera lights up.”

