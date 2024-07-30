Princess Diana wedding ‘worst day of life' amid shooting anxiety

Princess Diana’s body language screamed nervousness at her Royal wedding with then Prince Charles.



The former Princess of Wales, who later got divorced from King Charles in 1992, did not showcase confident emotions on her big day.

Speaking about Diana’s wedding, Royal expert Judi James notes: “This ‘fairytale’ event was later described by Diana as ‘the worst day of my life’ and there are clues to her powerful but conflicting emotions during these six key moments.

She also tells Fabulous: “Even if we take away the royal theme, Diana’s wedding day had red flags flapping about like bunting in the breeze.”

“Looking shy and hesitant as she arrived at St Paul's, Diana had to watch as her crumpled dress was smoothed out as she relished her last opportunity to bolt.”

“Her anxiety signals appeared at their peak here although many of them were prompted by concerns for her father. Her eye expressions look retrospectively heart-breaking,” she added.

The expert then concluded: “One minute she is coy and smiling shyly but the next a look of utter sadness replaces the eye-smiles as her mouth seems to droop slightly, suggesting feelings of fear as well as excitement.”