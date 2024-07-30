Prince William, Kate Middleton broke up after ‘30 minute emotionally charged' chat

Prince William and Kate Middleton famously broke up months before they decided to get engaged.



The couple, who exchanged rings in 2010, called it quits briefly after their graduation from St Andrews due to Prince William’s commitment issues.

Royal author Robert Jobson writes in Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography: “He was unable to promise her marriage. In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on 'different pages.’”

The author states. "It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."

The expert added how the couple went on to their separate ways, enjoying their single life until they reunited at a party.

Mr Jobson added: “His luck changed when he and Kate were both invited to a fancy dress party at their mutual friend's manor house, and as they locked eyes again, author Jobson writes that "the chemistry between William and Catherine did the rest."