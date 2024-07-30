Prince Harry is isolating Archie and Lilibet from the UK side of the family

Prince Harry has been called out for the way he’s been dealing with Archie and Lilibet’s isolation from the UK side of the family.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards made these comments in relation to Prince Harry’s kids and their future.

He started the conversation off by showcasing sadness for the kids, given the stark contrast in how they are being raised, when compared to their Windsor cousins.

Per Mr Edwards, “King Charles has been going to Balmoral since he was a child.”

So “One thing I feel sorry for is Prince Harry's children. They don't have the summers at Balmoral with their cousins.”

“It's an amazing place it's got rivers, mountains, wild deer it's a most beautiful part of the world let alone just Great Britain.”

For those unversed, confirmation on the Sussexes absence was shared after Harry told High Court himself that there was ‘no possibility’ of his children feeling safe on UK soil, given the security arrangements.

Similar sentiments have been shared by Mr Arthur earlier in his chat with The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show as well.

At the time he said, “Listen, [Harry's] not only denying the King seeing his grandchildren.”

“He's denying Archie and Lilibet from seeing their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis.”

“They're first cousins, and he doesn't know them. I don't think Harry makes the final decision on that.”

“I suspect he's probably in discussions with Meghan. I don't think she's ever going to come here again.”