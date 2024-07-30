Ryan Reynolds feels 'nothing is going to be tidy ever again' after 4th kid

Ryan Reynolds is embracing the chaos of having four young children under one roof now.

Reynolds welcomed his first son, Olin, last year, with wife Blake Lively after three daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

The couple then worked on their two separate projects, with Reynolds pursuing Deadpool & Wolverine, and Lively working on romantic drama It Ends With Us, all while managing their family life.

Reynolds is now reflecting on his journey so far as a parent, claiming 'nothing is going to be tidy ever again' around the house.



But “it will, though, when they all leave the house,” he told Amanda Hirsch on her podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, part of the Dear Media network.



He also quoted Lively, 36, “'They're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all.’ And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?”

“It does get to you,” he said of parenting. “And it's okay to be like, ‘F***, I am dying.’ Because that's gonna happen every other day.”

As he spoke of embracing the chaos, Reynolds mentioned how he can't even go to sleep unless 'they're in our bed.'

While he admits he 'would love to spread out and fall asleep normally again,' he recalled an advice that keeps him going.

"Just say, ‘Think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment,’” he quoted.