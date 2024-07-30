Trump to give FBI a ‘victim interview' over assassination attempt in Butler

Former US president Donald Trump attends a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US on September 3, 2022. — Reuters

Former president Donald Trump and Republican candidate for the US election Donald Trump has agreed to appear in a victim interview with the FBI due to the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania during a campaign rally.



The reports were confirmed by the special agent in charge of FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, Kevin Rojek on Monday stating that the agency wants to know Trump’s perspective on the assassination attempt.

Trump also confirmed the reports during an interview on Fox News which aired Monday night.

"They’re coming in on Thursday to see me," the Republican stated.

So far, investigations by the FBI have found that the assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was an extremely intelligent man and preferred to be alone but had a few friends outside of his family. He had an interest in weapons that kept growing.

However, the agency has failed to learn the motive behind the assassination attempt of the former president of the US even after hundreds of interviews conducted by the FBI.

The FBI was also able to access his search history where they found Crooks had an interest in seeking information about mass shootings and power plants as well as the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Last week, it was revealed by the FBI that Crooks had searched “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” referring to the assassination of then-president John F Kennedy which was carried out by Lee Harvey Oswald. Crooks searched this about a week before he attempted to assassinate Trump.

Crooks fired eight bullets during his attempt. One of the bullets ended up grazing Trump's ear whereas one man named Corey Comperatore — a volunteer fire chief who shielded his family from the bullets — died and two others were injured.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate stated on Monday that the bureau has been working on the investigation. While they do not share regular updates about ongoing investigations, the FBI officials felt compelled to do so with the Trump case as it concerns the American people.

Just last week, Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her position as US Secret Service Director after a House hearing about the attempt. The former Secret Service chief stated that she accepts full responsibility for failing to protect the former president during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Senate is also scheduled to conduct its hearing this week and the FBI and Homeland Security will be involved.