 
Geo News

Israeli strike on Beirut targets senior Hezbollah commander, source says

Strike targets area around Hezbollah's Shura Council

By
Reuters
|

July 30, 2024

People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beiruts southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. — Reuters
People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. — Reuters

The Israeli military said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on Tuesday against the Hezbollah commander it said was responsible for a strike in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers at the weekend.

A loud blast was heard and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above the southern suburbs — a stronghold of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah at around 7:40pm (1640GMT), a Reuters witness said.

"The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians," the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.

It said it had issued no new instructions for civil defence in Israel following the strike.

A senior Lebanese security source said the commander's fate remained unclear.

Lebanon's state-run national news agency said an Israeli strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah's Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of the capital.

Beirut has been on edge for days ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in retaliation for a strike on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed a dozen youngsters.

Israel and the United States have blamed Hezbollah for the attack. Hezbollah has denied responsibility.

Melinda French Gates criticises 'super wealthy' for lack of true philanthropy
Melinda French Gates criticises 'super wealthy' for lack of true philanthropy
Trump accuses Harris of causing inflation with vote on massive spending bills
Trump accuses Harris of causing inflation with vote on massive spending bills
Venezuela ruling party, opposition rally supporters in election dispute
Venezuela ruling party, opposition rally supporters in election dispute
US Election: Roy Cooper exits vice president race, endorses Kamala Harris
US Election: Roy Cooper exits vice president race, endorses Kamala Harris
Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans
Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans
Australian court jails mother for forcing daughter into fatal marriage
Australian court jails mother for forcing daughter into fatal marriage
Over 55,000 Canadian Sikhs take part in Calgary Khalistan Referendum
Over 55,000 Canadian Sikhs take part in Calgary Khalistan Referendum
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wins 3rd term
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wins 3rd term