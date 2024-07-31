Clashes erupt in northwest England after tragic stabbing of three children

An image from a protest in the United Kingdom.— Reuters/file

Disorderly crowd of far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque on Tuesday in a northern English town where three girls were stabbed to death during a dance event, AP reported.



Scuffles erupted in some areas, protesters wearing masks threw bottles and stones at police, Merseyside police said.



The police stationed outside termed the crowd supporters of the English Defence League. The riots were associated with rumors concerning a teenage boy who was arrested following the stabbing.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets,” stated Merseyside Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss.

People held a silent protest in Southport for the innocent people who were stabbed and when the people were near the mosque they all got violent. A police van was burnt and the situation was accompanied by thick smoke, one policeman received bruises on the face, including a broken nose.



Policemen wearing black helmets and armor patrolled the territory and amid slogans of “No surrender!” and “English till I die.” Firecrackers, car alarms, police siren, and hovering helicopters of police inspection were the signs of the event.

Yesterday, the girls were learning a Taylor Swift dance and basic yoga moves on the first week of summer break, as a male suspect carrying a knife charged into the studio, which the police stated.

“It’s difficult to comprehend or put into words the horror of what happened,” Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament. “What should have been a joyful start to the summer turned into an unspeakable tragedy.”

The victims, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, succumbed to their injuries. Eight children and two adults remained hospitalised after the attack, with both adults and five children in critical condition.

Flowers and stuffed animals were left in tribute at a police cordon in the seaside resort near Liverpool, while online messages of support were posted for teacher Leanne Lucas, the event organiser and one of the victims.

Witnesses described scenes “from a horror movie” as bloodied children fled the attack. The 17-year-old suspect, born in Cardiff, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He has yet to be charged.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was jeered during his visit to the crime scene, where he laid a wreath and expressed his condolences. Starmer emphasised his commitment to tackling knife crime but insisted the day was not for politics.