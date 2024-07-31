 
Geo News

Kate Middleton admitted ‘ill feeling' with Meghan at Queen Elizabeth death

Kate Middleton did not want to be in same room as Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Kate Middleton painstakingly took the families walkabout outside Windsor Castle torn Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales, who was also joined by estranged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to mark the loss of Her Majesty, felt the most uncomfortable amid half-hearted gestures.

Royal alone Robert Jobson says: "Picking up the phone to Harry, he [William] suggested that they and their wives put on a show of unity for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together. Harry accepted.

"The resulting images suggested they'd all slipped back into their Fab Four routine, but Catherine later admitted to a member of the Royal Family that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples, the walkabout had been the hardest thing she'd ever had to do."

Robert added: "At his funeral, Catherine—exuding poise, calm and regal impregnability—took her place as one of the most senior Royal Family members, supporting the frail and grieving Queen and comforting Prince Charles.

Speaking about Kate, the author added: She also deployed her diplomatic skills to try to deal with the bad blood between her husband and his brother as they both mourned their grandfather in silence.

"Harry had walked quickly towards Catherine as he left the chapel behind her husband and other family members. 

“Subtly, she increased her pace so they could catch up with William, a few stepsahead.

"She then fell back, to allow the brothers to walk next to each other and at least exchange a few words,” he noted.

Meghan Markle reaching out to Kate Middleton's family amid her cancer
Meghan Markle reaching out to Kate Middleton's family amid her cancer
Prince Harry running to Pippa Middleton as part of his shifting motives video
Prince Harry running to Pippa Middleton as part of his shifting motives
Tom Cruise branded as 'the coolest person' by co-star
Tom Cruise branded as 'the coolest person' by co-star
Meghan Markle on why ‘Suits' is ‘everlasting' with fans
Meghan Markle on why ‘Suits' is ‘everlasting' with fans
'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series
'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series
Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William's wounds
Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William's wounds
Alec Baldwin gets back to reality TV after 'Rust' case ends video
Alec Baldwin gets back to reality TV after 'Rust' case ends
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband makes shock admission amid Ken pregnancy
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband makes shock admission amid Ken pregnancy