Harris overtakes Trump in key battleground states ahead of 2024 presidential showdown

Harris overtakes Trump in presidential election race. —Reuters

United States Vice President Kamala Harris leads Republican candidate Donald Trump in four key battleground states.

The Democratic candidate has gained victory in Michigan by 11 points and by two points in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada, Bloomberg reported.

However, Trump is leading Pennsylvania by four points and by two points in North Carolina, while the pair are tied in Georgia.

If the polling remains the same on election day, the candidate leading in Georgia would be elected president.

Meanwhile, Harris leads Trump with 48% to 47% in Georgia, with the 71-year-old ahead by two points in Arizona and Pennsylvania, the results of a poll by the Democratic Super (PAC) Progress Action Fund showed.

These results came after President Joe Biden stepped down and Harris gained support among the party.

Additionally, Harris is set to announce her running mate for the forthcoming elections.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, among others, have been floated as contenders for the vice presidential pick.

Following Trump’s statement about skipping the debate event against his competitor, the 49th vice president challenged her rival to attend the event so that they could have a face-to-face conversation.

“Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage,” she said. “Because, as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”