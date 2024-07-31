Royal family’s bizarre reason for keeping Prince Louis out of spotlight

Prince Louis made headlines after he was absent from recent high-profile events, including the Euros 2024 final and Wimbledon finals, even though his siblings were in attendance.



Fans of the little Prince were left curious after he was nowhere to be seen when George and Charlotte attended the Euros 2024 final and the Wimbledon finals, with William and Kate, respectively.

However, in his recent interview with The Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has revealed a bizarre reason why the six-year-old is kept from attending major events.

"Obviously Prince George is chosen for certain events because of his age and status,” he said. “Clearly Charlotte is also. Louis is the youngest and William and Catherine take care to keep a balance between the privacy which is essential and the obvious desire to see all their children.”

He added that another reason could be to avoid Louis stealing the limelight at public events. "Also the younger the children are, the more likely they are to make a face and steal the show! The press love this, but it is a diversion from the main event,” Richard added.

Before concluding, he also predicted that Louis will once again be snubbed and left at home as George is expected to accompany Prince William at Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"Catherine is unable to attend for health reasons but if there is an event which will feature the British team in the finals or one they feel a particular affinity for, we might see William and possibly George in Paris. It is likely to be informal if it happens," he said.