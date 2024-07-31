Offset reveals the truth about Cardi B pregnancy rumors

Recently, Offset caused quite the confusion with his words on Instagram which stirred massive commotion online.

On July 29, a picture was posted on the social media platform in which Offset was at a casino with a woman, and the blog that shared it claimed that it was his ex-girlfriend.

The 32-year-old was quick to clap back in the comments section of the post saying, “People really need to do the research...I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!”

His response lead loads of people to believe that Cardi B was 8-months pregnant, but this was not what the rapper meant.

A rep for the 31-year-old then stepped in to clear up the confusion to TMZ stating that Offset was actually referring to the woman in the photo who was with him at the casino.

It turns out she was 8-months pregnant with her deceased husband’s child, a truth that she herself also confirmed on social media along with the fact that she was not at all romantically involved with Offset.

Thus, Offset did not affirm his wife’s pregnancy at all, although his way of clearing things up could have been better. The fact that Cardi B is not pregnant was also confirmed by the same rep.