Kate Middleton puts her foot down with monarch: ‘I won't be pigeon-holed'

Kate Middleton reportedly had a very candid chat with King Charles and the then-Queen Elizabeth about her future in the Firm and how she refuses to be pigeon-holed.



Royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson made admissions in his upcoming biography, according to Us Weekly.

According to the author the Princess of Wales, “established some fundamental life rules that she would stick to when she joined The Firm.”

At the time of her induction into the Firm, and her marriage with Prince William, ‘her ‘terms’ were in fact presented to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles…” and “she was clear from the outset that she would not be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties…her priority, she emphasized, would always be her family.”

Before signing off the expert also gushed over the Princess and said, “She’s a really stylish, incredibly graceful and beautiful lady, but she’s got a steely core, and that enables her to say what she believes. She’s not afraid of giving her input and she influences a lot of people that make the decisions.”