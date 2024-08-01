Jamie Oliver reveals Jennifer Aniston's present to Brad Pitt on his 40th

Jennifer Aniston had a difficult time finding a gift for her then-partner, Brad Pitt.

In regards to this, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver spoke to the radio show Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Wednesday and recalled helping Aniston cook up a creative and delicious surprise for her then-husband Brad Pitt’s birthday in 2003.

It is pertinent to mention that Oliver revealed, “I actually was Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday present from Jen.”

As per US Weekly, Oliver began at length by explaining that Oliver shot to fame with British cooking show The Naked Chef which aired from 1999 to 2001 and turned out that Brad was a big fan.

While recalling Jennifer’s request, Oliver stated, “She said, ‘Would you cook for Brad? He’s well into The Naked Chef and all that business, like he watches it on TV and all that. I said, ‘absolutely, and I’ll do it for love, because I love you guys.’”

The earlier outlet reported that Oliver has gone on to build a cooking empire with multiple eponymous shows and cookbooks in the decades since The Naked Chef aired, and had nothing but praise for the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005.

It is pertinent to mention that Oliver added that she doesn’t purposefully cook for celebrities however, she did for “Jen and Brad” as she has known them for 20 years now and believed that, "they’re both beautiful people," as reported by the publication.

Furthermore, Oliver elaborated about the dinner with Red Magazine in 2014 and recalled that Aniston’s Friends costar Courteney Cox was also at the event and during a chat she felt awkward while making small talk with her.