Nikki Glaser opens up about the comedic process of 'roasting'

Nikki Glaser shares her thoughts on the comedic process when it came to penning jokes for a roast after her standout performance at The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady.

The Ohio-born actress came on the Fresh Air podcast on Monday on NPR with the host, Terry Gross as she talked about the roast in which she made jokes about the NFL legend’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

According to Daily Mail, after Gross marveled at the strange phenomenon of a roast, Glaser agreed that “it was a bizarre aspect of entertaining devising insults toward the guest of honor.”

In regards to this, Nikki stated during the podcast, “I can't believe the places my mind will go to. I really do have to do kind of a cleanse after I write for a roast because my mind is in just such a bad place where I'm just constantly thinking the worst thing about someone looking at pictures of them, thinking, what is something I can think about them that is going to haunt them the rest of their life cause I'm gonna reveal it to everyone.”

As per the publication, the Emmy-nominated entertainer admitted that “it’s a disgusting place to write from, however, that’s the job.”

It is pertinent to mention that Glaser has played in a bunch of movies such as I Feel Pretty, Trainwreck, Punching Henry and the actress thought on the general concept of roasts and uncomfortable aspects that come with it.