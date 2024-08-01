Setting up Apple Intelligence on your iPhone? Here's a step-by-step guide

People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 22, 2023. — Reuters

In some exciting news for iPhone users, Apple has finally started releasing some of its Apple Intelligence features which were announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Although the the new update is currently restricted to developer beta versions of iOS 18.1, there are a few steps you may follow to access the phone-making giant's new features.

How to access Apple Intelligence on iPhones?

According to TechCrunch, here's a simple guide by to access the new Apple Intelligence features.

Open the "Settings" app.

Go to the "Apple Intelligence & Siri" menu.

Tap on the "Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist" option.

Once your position is approved in the waiting list, you will get a notification, and after a while, all updates essential to run Apple Intelligence will be downloaded.

While using the developer beta version, users are required to set their language to "US English" and their region to the United States. This doesn't affect your App Store or purchases.

Additionally, Apple Intelligence is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads and Macs that run on M1 chips.

Why you need Apple Intelligence

This new update features a better and responsive Siri, that can be accessed regardless of the location. Furthermore, writing tools, such as "Proofread" and "Rewrite", allow you to edit your text on the go.



It also includes the Mail app, through which users can get to know the main message without even opening the app.

This new update allows you to search for photos through natural language queries and powers call recording with the tap of a button.

The recordings are stored under a new "Call Recordings" folder in the Notes app.

Subscribers can also record and transcribe audio directly into the Notes app. Apple's AI suite will also automatically produce a summary.