Pakistan go flawless in Asia U18 Volleyball Championship

Pakistan players in action during the Super Eight match against Chinese Taipei, Asia U18 Volleyball Championship 2024, Bahrain, August 1, 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan U18 volleyball team grabbed their fourth consecutive victory in the Asia U18 Volleyball Championship 2024 following an impressive 3-1 victory over Chinese Taipei in the first Super Eight match on Thursday.

The victory enhanced the chances of Pakistan to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

After a flawless performance in the group stage, where they won all three matches, Pakistan was drawn into a challenging Super Eight group alongside Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Korea.

In a thrilling match to kick off the super-eight stage, Pakistan showcased exceptional skill and composure, clinching victory with set scores of 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, and 25-23.

The standout performances came from Mehd Ali Shah, Abu Bakar, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Anas.

This win greatly boosts Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the semifinals.

They will face Japan in their next Super Eight match tomorrow. With their carry-forwarded points from the group stage due to a win over Korea, Pakistan is in a strong position for a successful finish in the super eight and qualify for the semifinal.

Coach Saeed Ahmad Saadi praised the team’s performance, highlighting their control and resilience, particularly their ability to bounce back after losing the second set.