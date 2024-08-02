Starmer establishes national policing unit to address violence after Southport attack

Keir Starmer plans on creating a new police unit to avoid violent attacks in the country. —Reuters

The newly-appointed UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, urged police officials to take every possible action to tackle the violent situation in the country after the devastating Southport attack on Monday.

The prime minister has announced the establishment of a new national policing unit to handle such violent conditions on British streets led by far-right “thugs," BBC reported.

"We will take all necessary action to keep our streets safe," the PM said. “The police force will work together to handle this situation.”

Moreover, Starmer made this statement while condemning the attackers as "actions of a tiny, mindless minority" and condemning "far-right hatred.”

"These thugs are mobile; they move from community to community, and we must have a police response that can do the same," Starmer said in a televised speech.

Alongside, he also condemned "violent disorder, clearly whipped up online," describing it as a crime, "not protest".

These comments came hours after the suspect was named Alex Muganwa Rudakubana, who was born in the UK.

Additionally, the prime minister said that the government will be introducing technology to recognise the people involved in inappropriate activities.

"To restrict the movement of individuals involved in inappropriate activities, they will rely on intelligence sharing and facial recognition technology," Starmer said.

Starmer, on the other hand, discussed the mosques being attacked.

"Mosques being attacked because they're mosques – the far-right are showing who they are. We have to show who we are in response to that," he added.

In this respect, the Muslim Council of Britain appealed to take possible actions against the frequent attacks on mosques.

“Additional actions should be taken to protect the Muslim mosques,” the Council said.