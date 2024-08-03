Angelina Jolie's legal battle with Brad Pitt intensifies as she files new claim

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of trying to silence her with a non-disclosure agreement in their lengthy divorce proceedings.



The Maleficent actress' attorney claimed in a legal document filed July 25 in Los Angeles County that Pitt is offering Jolie $8.5 million to hide abuse allegations against him.

"While Jolie sincerely wishes Pitt would end this litigation and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, that cannot happen while Pitt relentlessly pursues her," the court documents read.



As per Pitt's team, the FBI has investigated the matter and found no grounds for criminal charges.

The court asked Pitt, 60, to provide details in his defense, to which his legal team filed a document arguing that the request was 'wide-ranging and intrusive,' Page Six reported.

For those unversed, Jolie claimed multiple incidents of physical abuse but the final one dated back to a 2016 flight in front of their children.

The claims came during their ongoing negotiations for selling their French winery, Chateau Miraval, in their 8-year-long divorce proceedings.

The legal battle between Jolie and Pitt also involves issues of custody over their children.



Jolie and Pitt, who married privately in 2014 after a 12-year-long relationship, share six children — three of which have dropped the father's surname.

