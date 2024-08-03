Adele 'sadly' pauses first Munich concert for THIS reason amid heavy rain

Adele is performing a 10-date series of gigs in Munich this month.



During her first concert in the city, Adele had to pause the show due to heavy rain.

In the videos shared online, the singer can be seen removing part of her dress soaked in heavy rain.

Two women helped Adele remove the wet wet train of her dark blue floor-length dress.

Addressing the audience, she said, "Sadly, I have to take this gorgeous floor train off because it’s wet and heavy."

"At least it’s not thunder and lightning. I got a weather update, so they said it wasn’t going to be raining at the top of the show, so I thought let me wear this dress with this enormous train on it like a right fanny," she humorously added.

This incident comes after Adele announced she would take a significant break from music after her current shows.

"My tank is quite empty at the minute. I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after all this, and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while," she shared with the German broadcaster ZDF.