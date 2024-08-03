 
Geo News

Adele 'sadly' pauses first Munich concert for THIS reason amid heavy rain

Adele received help from two women during her first Munich concert amid heavy rain

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Adele 'sadly' pauses first Munich concert for THIS reason amid heavy rain

Adele is performing a 10-date series of gigs in Munich this month.

During her first concert in the city, Adele had to pause the show due to heavy rain.

In the videos shared online, the singer can be seen removing part of her dress soaked in heavy rain.

Two women helped Adele remove the wet wet train of her dark blue floor-length dress.

Addressing the audience, she said, "Sadly, I have to take this gorgeous floor train off because it’s wet and heavy."

"At least it’s not thunder and lightning. I got a weather update, so they said it wasn’t going to be raining at the top of the show, so I thought let me wear this dress with this enormous train on it like a right fanny," she humorously added.

This incident comes after Adele announced she would take a significant break from music after her current shows.

"My tank is quite empty at the minute. I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after all this, and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while," she shared with the German broadcaster ZDF.

Aerosmith announces 'heartbreaking' retirement from touring
Aerosmith announces 'heartbreaking' retirement from touring
Drake announces big project after Kendrick Lamar beef
Drake announces big project after Kendrick Lamar beef
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'big' hurdle in their romance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'big' hurdle in their romance
Prince William reduced Kate Middleton to tears
Prince William reduced Kate Middleton to tears
Ben Affleck leaves JLo for THIS reason, echoing Jennifer Garner divorce video
Ben Affleck leaves JLo for THIS reason, echoing Jennifer Garner divorce
Cardi B urges court for custody of her children amid Offset split woes
Cardi B urges court for custody of her children amid Offset split woes
Jessie Cave on her kids joining 'Harry Potter': 'No chance'
Jessie Cave on her kids joining 'Harry Potter': 'No chance'
Prince Harry's former girlfriend receives sad news
Prince Harry's former girlfriend receives sad news