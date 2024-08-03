 
Geo News

Sofía Vergara, Justin Saliman relationship could lead to engagement soon

Sofía Vergara's relationship with Justin Saliman was initially intended as a way to move on from her divorce with Joe Manganiello

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Sofía Vergara, Justin Saliman relationship could lead to engagement soon

Sofía Vergara has finally found love again after divorce with Joe Manganiello.

Vergara is "in love" with Justin Saliman according to Life & Style report.

Sources have revealed that the actress' relationship with Saliman was initially as a way to move on from her divorce, however, it has now turned into something more meaningful.

"Her intention going into this with Justin [Saliman] was that it was simply going to be a bit of fun to get her over Joe. It’s turned into way more than that," source stated.

Adding, "Sofía is a romantic at heart and still believes in marriage and she’s in love. The way she’s talking they could easily be engaged by the end of this year."

Vergara and Manganiello ended their relationship last year because of differing views on having children.

However, Manganiello has clarified that the desire for kids was not the only issue in their relationship.

Now, the actress is very happy with Saliman as source stated, "He’s handsome, independent, smart, and makes Sofía feel safe."

Aerosmith announces 'heartbreaking' retirement from touring
Aerosmith announces 'heartbreaking' retirement from touring
Drake announces big project after Kendrick Lamar beef
Drake announces big project after Kendrick Lamar beef
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'big' hurdle in their romance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'big' hurdle in their romance
Prince William reduced Kate Middleton to tears
Prince William reduced Kate Middleton to tears
Ben Affleck leaves JLo for THIS reason, echoing Jennifer Garner divorce video
Ben Affleck leaves JLo for THIS reason, echoing Jennifer Garner divorce
Cardi B urges court for custody of her children amid Offset split woes
Cardi B urges court for custody of her children amid Offset split woes
Jessie Cave on her kids joining 'Harry Potter': 'No chance'
Jessie Cave on her kids joining 'Harry Potter': 'No chance'
Prince Harry's former girlfriend receives sad news
Prince Harry's former girlfriend receives sad news