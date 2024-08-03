Sofía Vergara, Justin Saliman relationship could lead to engagement soon

Sofía Vergara has finally found love again after divorce with Joe Manganiello.



Vergara is "in love" with Justin Saliman according to Life & Style report.

Sources have revealed that the actress' relationship with Saliman was initially as a way to move on from her divorce, however, it has now turned into something more meaningful.

"Her intention going into this with Justin [Saliman] was that it was simply going to be a bit of fun to get her over Joe. It’s turned into way more than that," source stated.

Adding, "Sofía is a romantic at heart and still believes in marriage and she’s in love. The way she’s talking they could easily be engaged by the end of this year."

Vergara and Manganiello ended their relationship last year because of differing views on having children.

However, Manganiello has clarified that the desire for kids was not the only issue in their relationship.

Now, the actress is very happy with Saliman as source stated, "He’s handsome, independent, smart, and makes Sofía feel safe."