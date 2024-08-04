Why Meghan Markle mouthpiece no longer ticks off William, Kate

Meghan Markle alleged ‘mouthpiece,’ Omid Scobie is preparing for a web series based on the Royal Family.



The Finding Freedom author, who is famous over his controversial and pro-Meghan views, has a new show acquired by Universal Television.

Amid the hearsay, it is reported that the Royal Family will not be bothered by new video content.

Speaking specifically about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction to the show, royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “Scobie's last book Endgame bombed and turned out to be all gong and no dinner, with few factual revelations.

“It didn’t sell well and so it looks as though he is now desperately trying to use a novel to get his message across.

“As much of what he has written is fiction he may as well do so. But I don’t think William and Kate will be too worried about this TV show,” he added.

“I can’t see it getting much publicity and they frankly have much more to concern themselves about with Kate’s recovery from cancer and also the King’s treatment.”

The expert continued: “I expect the same will be said of this so-called drama, which is just fiction.”